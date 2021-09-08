Police receive surge of complaints about off-road bikers

Police says this is a problem right across West Lothian

The problems caused by off-road bikers affect almost every part of West Lothian, from forestry trails to the pavements.

Police have been running an active social media campaign against bikers’ dangerous behaviour – youths tearing around footpaths in built up areas across the county.

And speaking at local area committees this month Community Sergeant Iain Wells again urged the public to help them.

He also highlighted that one of his team was facing medical retirement from the force as he now has to live with life changing injuries having been struck by a motorcycle on a footpath 18 months ago.

Sgt Wells said: “It’s a problem right across West Lothian, and in communities across the central belt.”

The police have provided additional patrols in affected areas, utilised social media to highlight the problem and request information from local communities as to who is involved.

Sgt Wells said: “We continue to receive a significant number of complaints from concerned members of the public about the illegal, dangerous and inconsiderate use of off road motorbikes across West Lothian.

“If you are aware of who owns the bikes, even if you don’t see them being driven, we are keen to hear from you.

"Alongside our partners we can pay visits and advise, educate or enforce as required.”