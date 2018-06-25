Police Scotland warning on web scam

Police in the Forth Valley area have been inundated with calls regarding an online scam which is on the hunt for cash.

Officer have taken to social media to flag up the warning that anyone who receives an email referring to the so-called WannaCry scheme must not engage with it - and warn others to do likewise.

The email claims to have infected software with a virus which can only be cleared via a payout - but could lead to bank accounts being cleared as fraudsters get their way.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the scam is extremely widespread and advised: “Do not pay this fake ransom demand.”

It is thought that countless emails like this were sent worldwide last week.