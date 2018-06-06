Puppy farm plea

The Pets’n’Vets Family, the network of veterinary practices with surgeries around Glasgow and surrounding areas, has backed the launch of a Member’s Bill to the Scottish Parliament aimed at calling a halt to puppy farming.

Ross Allan, an award-winning RCVS Advanced Practitioner in Small Animal Surgery at the award-winning Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, part of The Pets’n’Vets Family, said: “We welcome and support the proposal for improving dog breeding/number of litters a breeder can produce within a 12-month period before being required to hold a breeding licence.

“This bill offers sensible and practical proposals that should help create a better informed and more humane process for the sale and purchase of puppies.”

A consultation document is available at www.parliament.scot/parliamentarybusiness/.