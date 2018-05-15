Questions asked after road tragedy

A plea for road safety was ignored by both police and Falkirk Council on a route linked to the deaths of three young people

MSP Angus MacDonald has stated that he engaged in a protracted five-month-long dialogue with the local authority and police last year

However, he failed to persuade both bodies to lower speed limits and introduce traffic calming measures on the A904/A803 at Champany, north of Linlithgow.

Concerned constituents had approached him amidst fears that tragedy would strike on this key route between Bo’ness and Linlithgow.

Sadly, that came to pass last Tuesday afternoon when a mini crashed into an articulated lorry

At that stage the accident claimed the lives of two young women who were just 20 and 21 years old.

Three days later it emerged that the driver had died in hospital. He was 21-years old. The sole survivor – a 22 year-old female, remains in hospital.

The MSP argued that his intervention wasn’t taken seriously because an assessment of the road showed a relatively low amount of major incidents – while ignoring the minor skirmishes which were never reported to police.

After extending his condolences to the families involved and thanking the emergency services on the scene, Mr MacDonald said that he wants this issue addressed before more lives are lost.

He said: “Having raised these issues with both Police Scotland and Falkirk Council last year, I would hope that this latest tragedy will jolt a sense of urgency through the council and provoke the action I have suggested on behalf of my constituents into rendering this road safer to travel along, and reduce the risk of any further accidents of such magnitude in the future.

“The time for looking at statistics which may not be entirely accurate is at an end. It is now more important than ever that action is taken.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathy goes to all those involved in this tragic accident.

“It would be premature at this stage to comment until we receive a detailed police accident report.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries continue into the cause of the collision, which has very sadly claimed three lives, and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Police refused to reveal the identities of the deceased who are from overseas or the circumstances behind their visit to the area – after saying that the bereaved families had asked them not to.