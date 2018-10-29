Road rage investigation after Linlithgow attack

A road rage incident has been brought to the attention of police in Linlithgow

Police have released details of the incident which is alleged to have take place at 2pm on Monday 22nd October

It’s alleged that a 64-year-old man in Royal Terrace first became involved in a verbal altercation with the male driver of a red Land Rover - but this turned physical.

The suspect then grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed him against his red Seat Leon car.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, between 40 and 60-years-old, 5ft 9ins tall and of a stocky build.

Constable Helen Woollven said: “We are eager to hear from the other motorists who were on Royal Terrace at the time and would have witnessed this incident take place.

“If you saw what happened, or have any other relevant information then then please contact us immediately.

“We’d also urge the Land Rover driver to get in touch and assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1947 of the 22nd October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

