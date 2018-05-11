Sad discovery in South Queensferry

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that they have found the body of a man they had been searching for in the South Queensferry area.

Officers have confirmed that they made their discovery at Port Edgar around 8.30pm last night (Thursday))

Formal identification has yet to take place but police have stated that the family of missing singler Scott Hutchison have been informed.

Scott who was the frontman of the band Frightened Rabbit went missing from the Dakota Hotel at 1am the day before.

The Gazette would like to extend its sincere condolences to the Hutchison family and all Scott’s friends.