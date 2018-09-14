South Queensferry man convicted of stalking

A South Queensferry man, who targeted a businessman from the town with an online hate campaign, has been convicted of stalking.

David Scott of Linn Mill, was issued with a £400 fine and given a non-harrassment order for a five year period at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday (September 10).

Sheriff Peter McCormack told Scott that he was not allowed to approach his victim in any way. Nor is he allowed to post photos, videos or any other material about the man or his business via social media sites or online.

The victim had gone to police after Scott allegedly developed a grudge against him then continued to make baseless accusations against him and his commercial interests.