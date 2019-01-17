South Queensferry man wins appeal

Last September, the Gazette reported that David Scott of Linn Mill, South Queensferry, had been convicted of stalking.

Mr Scott has succeeded in having his conviction quashed following an appeal hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday. Mr Scott had been fined and issued with a non-harassment order.

The appeal focussed on the complainer’s claims that he had also felt fear and alarm for his business but the court was not satisfied by the means by which this was explained.

Mr Scott said afterwards that the claim “should never have been brought to court” and added the case had been a waste of police and court time.

We are more than happy to clarify the situation.