SSPCA launch appeal to discover who abandoned sick dog in Kirkliston

The dog was very unwell when it was found and had to be put down. Pic: Scottish SPCA

The dog was handed in to Vets Now at Hutchison Crossway by a concerned member of the public, and the Scottish SPCA alerted.

Inspector Stuart Murray said: “The dog is an elderly, female, black and tan crossbreed. We think she may be a Yorkshire terrier cross but unfortunately her condition was so poor it was hard to tell.

“She is microchipped, but the chip is not registered so we have been unable to trace her owner so far.

“This poor dog was in an awful condition. She was covered in fleas, had overgrown claws, a skin condition, was extremely matted and smelled terrible.

"She was so distressed she had to be sedated to be examined, and it was discovered the smell was from matts so large they were starting to spread inside her mouth and cover her teeth.

“On veterinary advice it was decided the kindest thing to do would be to put her to sleep and end her suffering.

“We’re keen to find out how the dog came to be in this condition and why she was left alone when she was clearly unwell.

“The owner may have meant for the dog to be found, but this is not the proper way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.”