Theft at Linlithgow Station

A magnificent banner depicting the symbol of Linlithgow has been stolen from the town’s station

The banner which is one of three at the station was commissioned by Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow, designed and crafted by Linlithgow and District Embroiderers’ Guild

Depicting the legendary Black Bitch it had been funded by Scotrail and its theft was discovered by a member of station staff

A spokesperson from British Transport Police confirmed: “We have received a report relating to the theft of artwork from Linlithgow station.

“The artwork was believed to be taken between 3pm on 15 October and 5.30am on 16 October.

A spokesperson from Burgh Beautiful said: “This exquisitely worked piece of textile art was for all travellers to and from the station to enjoy. We are shocked at what has happened.”

Any with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 198 of 16/10/2018. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

