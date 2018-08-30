Thieves plunder industrial estate unit in Linlithgow

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft in Linlithgow’s Mill Road Industrial estate last night (August 29)

Police have refused to divulge the name of the premises, in line with a request from the owners.

However, they would confirm that large quantities of sports clothing were taken in the raid which occurred around 9.25pm

The culprits forced entry to the premises and it is believed that they made off towards the units adjacent to the M9 and may have had a vehicle waiting nearby.

Staff are currently doing a full inventory to establish the total value of the stolen goods and officers are urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Detective Constable Grant Ross from Livingston CID said: “We are looking at CCTV from all relevant business premises at the industrial estate to help identify the suspects.”

“In addition, we’d also ask any motorists who were on the M9 on Monday evening and may have seen a car parked up near the industrial estate.

“If you believe you have any information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 3950 of the 29th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

