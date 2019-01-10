Too many have paid price of new scam

Details have emerged regarding a scam which sees con artist send out fake TV Licensing emails in a quest for personal data.

Action Fraud have been in touch with the media after stating that they received more than 5000 reports of fake emails and texts.

The victims involved reported a net total of £233,455 in December alone - after cash was fraudently extracted from the recipients.

A statement from TV Licensing said: “We will never email customers unprompted to ask for bank details or personal information.

Anyone who receives texts or emails regarding their licence is advised not to engage with them under any circumstances.