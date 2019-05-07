Trio charged in Kirkliston after 100K drugs haul recovered

Police in Edinburgh have charged three people after quantities of Class A and B drugs were recovered in Kirkliston.

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Cleric’s Hill at around 4.10pm on Monday 6 May.

As a result of the search of the property, quantities of heroin, cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine were seized.

In total the value of drugs seized had an approximate street value of over £100,000 in total.

And it has now emerged thattwo men aged 26 and 21, and one woman aged 22, were charged in connection with drugs offences, in relation to this discovery.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigations Department said that the incident showed that drugs would not be tolerated.

He “We continue with our enforcement activity to target and disrupt those involved in drug misuse and associated criminality across the city.Information gathered by the public is always acted upon.

“The public has a a vital role to play in ensuring we can continue to bring perpetrators of drug offences before the courts.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drug misuse in their area can report this to us via 101.This can also be done anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.