Vandals flee from Bo’ness Bowling Club blaze

Police issued picture of the scene at former Bo'ness Bowling Club, where it's suspected youths tried to burn down the building on Feb 15, 2020.
Police issued picture of the scene at former Bo'ness Bowling Club, where it's suspected youths tried to burn down the building on Feb 15, 2020.

Police and firefighters foiled a bid to torch the former Bo’ness Bowling Club site on Saturday night, where furniture - presumably after a break-in - had been deliberately set alight.

A group of five or six youths were seen running away from the Grange Terrace premises shortly before emergency services arrived.

The fire was put out before it could spread to the whole building.

Club members voted to close the former club permanently in late 2017 because of dwindling membership.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s fire-raising incident should contact police via 101 quoting incident 3755 of February 15.