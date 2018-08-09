Vandals in Linlithgow targeted five streets

A total of five streets in Linlithgow have been named in a police report after vandals ran amok in the town overnight last Wednesday (August 8)

Officers have confirmed that they are looking into an incident which saw damage to cars but would not be drawn on reports that the culprits were young people celebrating their exam results.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating following reports of the theft of registration plates from vehicles, and the vandalism to a property, in the Linlithgow area.

“The thefts happened from vehicles parked in the Bailielands, St Ninian’s Way, Barons Hill Avenue, and Huntburn Avenue areas overnight on Wednesday 8 August into Thursday 9 August.

“An address in Barons Hill Court was also vandalised during this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 1017 of 9 August.”