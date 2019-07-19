Warning after Bo’ness pensioner is conned

Falkirk Council has echoed a police warning for residents to be vigilant after a 71-year-old Bo’ness man was conned out of £1300.

The pensioner was approached by a man driving a Ford Transit van and wearing a high visibility orange jacket earlier this month, who claimed he was part of the Trusted Traders Scheme. An agreement was made for the four-figure sum to be paid for gardening work which was never carried out.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, spokeswoman for public protection, said: “Many people are tricked into handing over money or their financial details to criminals intent on deceiving the public through cold calling.

“Anyone not expecting a cold caller should politely but firmly tell them that you do not need or want their services and should leave.

“You can report any suspicious activity to Trading Standards on 01324 506070 or Police Scotland on 101.”

Visit www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk to find reliable traders.