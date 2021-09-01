West Lothian Council supports police body worn camera consultation

Stock Pic Ian Rutherford

Council Executive have approved a response to Police Scotland’s Body Worn Video (BWV) Cameras consultation.

The response supports the use of BWV cameras, as long as clear guidance on their appropriate use is produced and followed. This includes informing people when they are being recorded and ensuring personal data is protected.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “We share the view that body worn video cameras have an important role to play in helping Police Scotland keep themselves and the public safe. They would provide additional transparency, as well as providing useful evidence to help secure convictions.”