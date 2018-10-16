West Lothian police issue urgent warning over trio of conmen travelling with a child.

Officers want to warn our readers about an incident which saw conmen prey on an 86-year-old woman.

The incident took place between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday 4th October, when three men and a child attended the home of an 86-year-old woman in the Eliburn area of Livingston.

The three men pressured the woman into agreeing to allow them to wash her driveway, while the young boy requested access to the house to use the bathroom.

One of the men later requested payment and was given £50, but claimed this was not enough. The woman has then given the man another £400, leaving him and the child alone downstairs for a brief period of time, before he demanded further payment.

She has refused and they have left. The woman has later discovered that items of sentimental value, including china, were missing from the house.

Officers have been conducting various enquiries since this was reported to police by a family member on Tuesday 9th October, and are now asking for the public’s help to identify those involved.

The first man is described as white, in his sixties, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with grey hair. The second is described as white, in his forties, 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build with dark hair.

The third man is described as being white, in his late teens, 5ft 8ins tall of average build with red hair. The child is described as white, around 11 years old, 4ft 9ins tall, of slim build with dark hair.

The four are believed to have been travelling in a silver Transit-style vehicle.

Constable Kyshiea Nowicki from Livingston Police Station said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who was made to feel intimidated in her own home.

“We are eager to speak to anyone else who may have been approached by these men, or who may recognise their descriptions.

“As always, we’d urge people to be vigilant if an unknown caller attends your property offering to carry out any work.

“If you have any concerns whatsoever about their intentions, please call a family member, a trusted friend neighbour or police.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0888 of the 9th October, report this anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.