West Lothian wide-warning over bogus callers

Police have issued a warning about a trio of men who have defrauded a pensioner of a four figure sum

Residents of West Lothian and beyond are being advised to be wary of a trio of men in a reddish orange pick up van and a white van - who are in fact bogus callers.

They targeted and defrauded a 76-year-old man - by setting up a bank transfer to defraud him of a four figure sum - not the three figure sum they had agreed on.

The men claimed to be from a paving and roofing company when they knocked his door in Elie Avenue Livingston on Tuesday, February 5.

The men carried out work on the property and two days later, the men tried to settle the bill

When the man questioned the amount, the workers left the property claiming to get paperwork and a receipt, but never returned.

The three men involved in the job are all described as white, with Glasgow accents.

The first male was aged 20-30 years around 5ft 7”, clean shaven, with short dark hair.

The second is 30-35 years old, around 6ft, clean shaven of medium build, and the third suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, 5ft 9”, clean shaven of stocky build.

Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Beck from CID said: “This has been a frustrating experience for the victim who believed the men were working legitimately for a company. These criminals have exploited the trust of the public and used a concerning method to obtain a large sum of money.

“We are appealing for anyone who can help us identify these individuals, or who has any information relevant to this investigation, to contact police immediately.

“The public are reminded to never allow unsolicited callers to carry out unscheduled work at their home and never allow anyone entry if you are not entirely certain of who they are. If in doubt, check before agreeing to any work being done.

“We have a range of useful crime prevention and home security advice available on our website at www.scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

“Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3503 of 7 February. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”