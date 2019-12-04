Winchburgh man caged again for drunken assault

A thug from Winchburgh with a criminal record for serious violence has admitted beating up a man during a drunken brawl in a homeless unit.

Joseph Sinnet(37) was originally charged with striking Dean Fisher on the head with a bottle and repeatedly punching him on the head and body until he lost consciousness to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

But the prosecution at Livingston Sheriff Court dropped the allegation that Sinnet used the bottle and accepted his guilty plea to a lesser charge of repeatedly punching Mr Fisher at the Kaim Park Hote, Bathgate.

Sinnet also pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance by shouting, swearing and making homophobic remarks outside the homeless accommodation on August 9.

Depute Fiscal Jim Robertson said the incident had been sparked by a “falling out” between five or six highly intoxicated males in one of the rooms at the Kaim Park.

The fiscal said Sinnet was heard telling Mr Fisher: ‘you’re getting it’ before assaulting Him. He punched Mr Fisher three or four times to the head and body, causing a cut to his nose with bleeding and reddening.

Mr Robertson said: “There was no indication any treatment was needed, but police were called and the accused was disorderly as they were trying to investigate the matter, shouting and swearing at police officers.”

Kevin Dugan, defending, said Sinnet had had “quite a lot to drink” on the day of the incidents and had “lashed out” after an argument.

He said Sinnet, who has been on remand since being detained for the offences in August, had previously served a 10 year sentence for assault.

He said the accused planned to move back into his family’s home in Winchburgh following his release.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch jailed Sinnet for six months but backdated the sentence to start on August 9 when he was first remanded in custody.

He said: “I see you served a sentence in England for what must have been very serious assault charges. It’s very disappointing that that doesn’t seem to have changed the way you behaved and that you resorted to violence.

“I must impose a prison sentence on the charges before me although the charges have been reduced very substantially in terms of their seriousness.”

Sinnet was cleared of murder and attempted murder, but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm to a couple in a court case at the Old Bailey in London in 2008.