Woman taken to hospital after accident in Bo’ness

Police have confirmed details of a road traffic accident in Bo’ness on Sunday night when a woman was injured in Dean Road.

The incident had sparked some discussion on Facebook amidst fears that the woman had been badly hurt in the incident.

Officers have since confirm that a collision took place between the woman who is in her50s and a car, in the vicinity of the McColls shop on this main road.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

However, police have stated that the situation is not as serious as it may have appeared.

For they do not believe that the woman involved suffered any serious injuries as a result of this incident.