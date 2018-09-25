Youths charged after exam result rampage in Linlithgow

The community has been credited with helping police locate two youths wanted in connection with the theft of registration plates in a number of the town’s streets.

The alleged incident happened overnight on Wednesday, August 8 - and police had appealed through this newspaper for information.

Officers would not be drawn on the suggestion that they were celebrating exam results.

A total of 18 registration plates were taken from vehicles parked in areas including Bailielands, St Ninian’s Way, Barons Hill Avenue, and Huntburn Avenue .

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Community officers would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and two youths have now been charged with all 18 thefts.

“The thefts of these number plates caused numerous motorists to be inconvenienced and out of pocket.

“We would like to thank the public for assisting our enquiries into this matter and subsequently we have traced and charged two young persons with the thefts”