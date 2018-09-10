Cycle success in Linlithgow and Falkirk at Pedal Scotland

Local roads hosted hordes of cyclists for the annual Pedal for Scotland event on Sunday.

The Glasgow to Edinburgh expedition ran through the southern side of Falkirk district through the Braes and Slamannan before heading on to Linlithgow.

Cyclists saw Slamannan and Linlithgow on their travels. Picture Alan Murray

Cyclists on the 45-mile journey were cheered through the streets by local supporters.

The event is now gearing up for its 20th anniversary next year, and will return to the area for the Falkirk ‘Wee Jaunt’ too.

Early bird tickets are now available for the 2019 trip.

Picture Alan Murray