Deacon Blue, The Charlatans, Wet Wet Wet and KT Tunstall headline at Linlithgow’s 2019 Party at the Palace

Deacon Blue, The Charlatans, Wet Wet Wet and KT Tunstall have been revealed as the top acts performing at this year’s award-winning Party at the Palace.

The 2019 party will be the sixth outing of the popular Linlithgow festival, which is set to be a highlight in Scotland’s live music calendar.

The Charlatans and KT Tunstall will take top spots on Saturday, August 10, with and Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet headlining on Sunday, August 11.

The line-up on the Saturday also includes Midge Ure, Roachford, Republica and Definitely Oasis.

Further acts on the bill for Sunday include Fun Lovin’ Criminals, The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club and Tide Lines.

In addition to two days of live music, the festival will also feature a fun fair, kids’ entertainment, a market area, a street food scene and a pamper zone.

The whole weekend will be compered by popular presenters from Forth One.

Co-Producer John Richardson is thrilled to be bringing such an impressive line up to his home town.

He said: “We say the same each year, however, we are genuinely delighted with this year’s line-up. There is something for everyone with some truly iconic Scottish acts, some festival favourites and great new bands who will perhaps go on to headline festivals in years to come.”

Fellow producer Peter Ferguson is proud of the festival’s eco policies.

“We are aiming to become one of the first carbon neutral music festivals this year,” he revealed. “This follows on from the massive reduction of plastic in 2018 where plastic cups were replaced with compostable cups, there were no plastic cutlery or food containers and no plastic straws either.”

Deacon Blue frontman, Ricky Ross is looking forward to the band’s return to the festival.

“We’re delighted to be headlining the Sunday night of Party at the Palace,” said Ricky. “Since playing the first Party five years ago we hear it’s got bigger and better than ever and we can’t wait to perform in the great shadow of Linlithgow Palace again.”

Wet Wet Wet are also excited about being part of this year’s line-up.

The band said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be one of the headliners at Party at The Palace this summer. There’s no better feeling than playing to a Scottish audience and what a treat to get to play in such a stunning location.

“So, come and dance the night away with us on what’s guaranteed to be a special night!”

Party at The Palace takes place in Linlithgow on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11. Tickets are on sale online at Party at the Palace