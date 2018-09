A bus and a car have been involved in a crash in Bo’ness this morning (Wednesday)

Police Scotland have confirmed that they received a callout to the town’s Clydesdale Crescent after 9.20am.

The crash involved a First bus and a Citroen C3.

Police said that the driver of the car was being treated for shock - after an ambulance rushed to the scene.

However police added that only minor injuries would seem to be involved at this stage.