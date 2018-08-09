Bo’ness Academy celebrates young achievers

The achievements of two exceptional Bo’ness Academy pupils have been highlighted by Falkirk Council as it celebrates students across the county.

One of the academic stars was half-Hungarian half-German Levente Novak, who is 17 years old.

Fluent in three languages, Levente has only been at the academy since 2016 after transferring from Banff Academy in Aberdeenshire.

Levente netted four As and one B in his Highers and is returning to the school with a view to studying dentistry at university

Meanwhile, the Grade Five pianist is further harnessing his talent for music by leading the Bo’ness Academy Ceilidh Band.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Rhys Struthers was also selected to by the local authority after receiving his exam results on Tuesday.

Former school captain Rhys, who made a big contribution at the school’s PE department, got four Bs in his exams but has another qualification under his belt as he is also a trained referee.

Rhys is currently among the volunteers helping visitors to Glasgow during the European Championships.