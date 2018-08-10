Ex Linlithgow Academy pupil has results delivery with a difference

There was a delivery with a difference for a Higher candidate who was among 20 young adults invited to a special ceremony this week.

Former Linlithgow Academy pupil Morgan Jeffrys received her results not by post or via text or email.

Instead, they were handed over by John Swinney MSP, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills!

Morgan, whose National 5 results were also revealed on that distinctive certificate, had been selected to attend the event as she falls into a particular category of candidates.

For she had been among the young Scots undertaking the rigours of their coursework while in the care system.

Now a jubilant Morgan is looking the future – while also enjoying the moment!

She said: “It was nerve wracking, but really exciting. I’m really pleased with what I’ve got.

“ I’m hoping to join the police, and I’m going to volunteer as a Special Constable for the next couple of years to build some experience.”

Mr Swinney said: “Results day is an opportunity for our young people to celebrate all the hard work they have put in over the previous year and it is no different for learners who grow up in the care system.

“The reality is that certain opportunities are not as easily available for those with care experience compared to their peers .

“Yet the young people I have met today definitely have not let that stop them.

“This Government’s ambition is to make Scotland the best place to grow up.

“That means equal opportunities whatever your background.

“Which is exactly why we are taking part in a nationwide conversation with those whose voices matter most - as part of the First Minister’s commitment to an independent review of the care system.”