How bullies will be dealt with at Falkirk Council schools

Falkirk Council has been addressing the means by which it tackles bullying in schools across Bo’ness and beyond.

It has stated that its policy aims to prevent bullying behaviour and implement a consistent approach to dealing with incidents.

The local authority feel using a restorative approach, methods which allow young people to understand the impact of their behaviour on themselves and others, is the best way forward.

This could be in the form of a discussion or question and answer session and help establish positive relationships between pupils within schools.

The policy was discussed at Falkirk Council’s education executive meeting yesterday. (Tuesday, November 6)

David Mackay, head of education, said: “This is an updated anti-bullying policy which is in line with the national guidelines.”

Councillor Adanna McCue said: “This highlights the approach every school should be having. It will allow us to have the same method in all our educational establishments.”

Councillor Fiona Collie said: “I am sure I don’t need to tell you the impact bullying can have. It can lower someone’s confidence and cause mental health problems.

“Bullying can still have an affect on someone in their adult life. I think it is important that we have an approach to deal with it.”

Councillor David Alexander said: “I think it is the role of the senior pupils and prefects at secondary schools to look out for instances of bullying in schools.

“They also give guidance to younger pupils on what to do should they see someone in this situation.”

The policy will be in place for the next three years before it is reviewed in 2021.

A public consultation will also take place to allow parents, pupils and other members of the community to have their say on the strengths and weaknesses of the programme.

Catherine Hunter , Local Democracy Reporting Service