Kirkliston Primary bids farewell to Linlithgow -based teacher

She threw her hat in the ring as a class teacher 23 years ago and became the school’s deputy head before retiring last week.

That’s Dorothy Fowler from Linlithgow, who was given a wonderful surprise send-off assembly at Kikliston Primary

The well-known Country and Western fanatic was even serenaded with ‘Coat of Many Colours’ by Dolly Parton – a classic she rates for its inspiring anti-bullying message – and children had filmed their own videos to wish her well.

Mrs Fowler of St Ninian’s Road, said: “The children were all wearing checked shirts and I don’t know how they managed to plan all those surprises!

“When I started Kirkliston had 200 pupils, now it has 600 but it has always felt like a village. I’ve taught children and gone on to teach their children. It has a wonderful family feel and I’d like to thank everyone for everything.”

Retirement spells travel for Mrs Fowler, who added: “I am planning visit Chicago and Boston and hope to do a bit of golf too in Portugal with my husband. Just relaxing for a change!”

The Gazette would like to wish Mrs Fowler a very happy retirement.