Kirkliston Primary under discussion

The future of Kirkliston Primary School is under discussion by City of Edinburgh council education bosses in an all day-public meeting tomorrow (Thursday)

A report is being shared with parent representatives and community groups at a special Education, Children and Families Committee from 10am at the City Chambers.

It is expected to run until 4pm -but no decision will be made at this point.

City of Edinburgh Council has been running a consultation process regarding the primary school, in conjunction with a range of alternative options for West and South West Edinburgh.

It has flagged up the possibility that Kirkliston Primary could be merged into a new West Edinburgh ‘superhub’ primary with pupils from Hillwood Primary and children from the Maybury area.

The hub will have 1200 pupils in total and could be located at Ratho Station or International Business Gateway.

The consultation process itself also finishes tomorrow and the council says that the report has been compiled in line with the results of that process.

Another meeting on the fate of the schools involved will take place on Tuesday, May 22 where a further report will be discussed.

This will recommend which, if any, proposals should go forward following a statutory consultation.

The committee will also discuss proposals for an alternative high school in and around Kirkliston but it has been stressed that these require further consultation before a consultation process is launched.

Councillor Allison Dickie Vice Convenor said : “We have promised to take on the feedback from parents and communities during this informal consultation and that is what we have done with the report.”

It has also been stressed that submissions from parents are still being accepted until 5pm tomorrow via the council’s own website.