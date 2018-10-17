Kirkliston schools provision breakthrough

Kirkliston could at last be set for a new campus by 2020 to tackle an “immediate need” for action following an increase in pupil numbers.

Villagers and parents of pupils at Kirkliston Primary School will be asked whether to push ahead with plans for more P1 and nursery facilities to be build at nearby Kirkliston Leisure Centre.

The breakthrough was made at a meeting of Edinburgh City Council’s Education, Children and Families Committee on Tuesday.

It is proposed that a statutory consultation proposes a range of options including, but not limited to, the relocation of Kirkliston Primary School’s P 1 classes to a new Early Years campus.

The council has allocated £1.7 million in its early years hours expansion strategy for the creation of a new early years campus for Kirkliston Primary School. This will be paid for by the Scottish Government.

It is believed that an additional £1m will be needed to provide the four additional P1 classes on the leisure centre campus. This will need to be found from “additional resources in future capital budgets”.

Liberal Democrat ward Councillor Louise Young said: “Kirkliston has grown significantly over the last 10 years. People with families are moving out here. The intake is approximately double of what it was. There’s absolutely a need to increase nursery education in Kirkliston.

“The school is now at capacity and we have had to bring a hut in – we need to do something. I welcome the fact they are going out to consultation.”

The new campus would be a purpose-built facility incorporating a 128-place nursery for two to five-year-olds and accommodation for four P1 classes.

The new building would include dining facilities and a large play area and nursery garden and would replace the nursery currently operating within the community centre on Queensferry Road.

Temporary classroom facilities will be provided on the main Kirkliston Primary School site from August 2019.

Education convener Councillor Ian Perry said: “We need to provide additional accommodation. The school site has already been expanded on so following initial discussions with school management and the parent council.

“A new facility would have the benefit of reducing pressure on the school’s main site and improving the transition from nursery to primary.

“It is anticipated that pupils would also benefit from access to the leisure centre’s facilities.”