On the road to Singapore

A team of schoolgirls from Linlithgow Academy will represent the UK in September at an international science event in Singapore.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) event is based on Formula 1 (F1) racing and the team of 14 and 15-year-olds recently attracted a donation of £1000 to help them on their way.

R&D tax relief specialist Jumpstart contributed the cash to help cover the costs of taking part in the prestigious event.

As part of the international competition - involving more than 20 million pupils across the globe - the girls designed a CO2 powered model F1 car using 3D CAD software which they raced down a track at speeds of 40mph.

After progressing through the Scottish stages, the team competed at the UK finals at Silverstone in March where they won first place in the Development Class and picked up the award for the fastest car, securing their place in Singapore.

The girls also created a verbal presentation, pit display and a business plan to support their progress through the competition.

Scott Henderson, Jumpstart managing director, said: “As a business that is focused on helping others leverage innovation, we are delighted to support the team. Not only are they flying the flag for Scotland in the world finals, they are also serving as ambassadors by promoting the abilities of young women in STEM-related pursuits. We wish them the very best of luck when they travel to Singapore in September.”