Queensferry secondary has history teacher in place for computer classes

A recruitment crisis means that Queensferry High School is so short of a computing teacher that a history teacher is taking the lessons instead.

The teacher involved is relying on a power point presentation to talk pupils through the syllabus.

And that is just not good enough, according to MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton who received a complaint about the controversial contingency plan.

This is amidst claims that pupils are being denied the true levels of explanation that they need to grasp the complexities of this specialised subject which demands a completely different skills set to the understanding of historical material.

And the matter has now been raised in the Scottish Parliament by Mr Cole-Hamilton.

Speaking about the staff member who left, the irate Liberal Democrat said: “She was the only such teacher at the school, so all computer classes are currently going without. I do not see how pupils can gain vital qualifications if no-one is there to explain to them when they get stuck with coursework.”

Meanwhile education bosses said they were trying to address the matter as a matter of urgency. A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “The school is implementing various measures to support pupils’ learning in computing and to minimise disruption.

“Our priority remains ensuring that the curriculum continues to be delivered to the highest possible standard. We are working closely with the school to fill the vacancy which is one of several jobs currently being advertised as part of our online teacher recruitment campaign.”

The Scottish Government in turn has admitted that there is a shortage of Science Technology , Engineering and Maths teachers in Scotland - but aims to address it through a recruitment drive with incentives involved,