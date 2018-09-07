South Queensferry youngsters see new secondary

Youngsters got a glimpse into their future after a special trip to the turf where future generations will complete their education.

The new £40 million Queensferry High School is set to open in spring 2020 – but children from its four feeder primary schools were the first to step on the allotted site which lies adjacent to its existing campus on the playing fields.

Crucially, the pupils are all at the P6 stage and will have the unique honour of becoming the new school’s first ever S1 intake.

Drawn from Kirkliston, Dalmeny, Queensferry and Echline Primary, the excited tour group was treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the building where ‘big school’ will well and truly begin.

Initial works on the school, being delivered by Hub South East in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, started earlier in the year. The main building works, being delivered by Morrison Construction as the lead contractor, are now underway on the site.

Yet not only pupils will benefit - as the blueprint incorporates amenities for use by the wider community on campus.

These include a larger games hall and a six lane swimming pool, a new fitness centre, dance studio and floodlit 3G and 4G pitches.

Following completion, the old school will be demolished, with the area landscaped and a new pitch created on the site.

John Wood, headteacher at Queensferry High School said: “The event marks a seminal moment in the new build as we progress from the planning stage to that of construction.

“It will be exciting to see the new school take shape over with innovative learning spaces and resources which will benefit both the school and wider community well into the 21st century.”

Roddy Clark, Hub South East’s Projects Director, said: “It’s exciting to be on site now that main construction works have begun, with Queensferry High School now a step closer to reality.”

Councillor Ian Perry, Convener for Education, Children and Families at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “With the expanding population in Queensferry our exciting plans for the school will provide much-needed community facilities.

“Many of the areas will be easily accessible to the public which I’m sure they will be delighted with.”

Councillor Alison Dickie, Vice Convener for Education, Children and Families at CEC said: “It’s a great example of how we are taking every opportunity to innovatively build schools for the future that are fit for 21st Century learning.”