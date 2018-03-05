West Lothian schools update now released

All West Lothian Council schools WILL open tomorrow (Tuesday 6 March).

That includes ALL council primary, nursery, secondary and Additional Support Needs schools.

The Parents/carers of pupils whose school was closed today (Monday) will receive a groupcall to confirm their school is open tomorrow.

West Lothian Council has nearly 100 schools and the authority said it is “a major job” to get them all re-opened.

Significant checks must carried on every building required before it can be safely opened, such as ensuring they are still structurally sound, heating is working and toilet and catering facilities are in good working order.

A council spokesperson said: “We would emphasis that parents should carry out their own assessment of whether it is safe for their child to travel to school from their home, depending on their individual circumstances.

Parents/carers should take extra care when travelling to school.”

All school transport will operate as normal.

Parent/carers of pupils attending ASN schools who receive transport should check with their provider on whether they are able to take their child to school.

Breakfast clubs will operate as normal on Tuesday at all schools, but lunch menus may vary from usual. Wraparound care will be in place as normal, and parents/carers should confirm any after school arrangements with their provider.