Electrifying information on offer for Bo’ness motorists

Local people interested in electric cars are invited to an information event at the new charging points in Bo’ness this weekend.

The chargers are situated in the Union Street car park across from the post office and bus station. They were installed recently by Falkirk Council via funding from Transport Scotland.

This Saturday, members of EVA Scotland are setting up an information tent next to the new charging points in Bo’ness.

Neil MacLennan, EVA Scotland director, said: “We invite local residents to come down between 10am and 3pm to see them, look at some electric vehicles and ask questions about making the transition to electric vehicles.”

For more information go to www.eva.scot.