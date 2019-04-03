Ellie is one step ahead to win Schuh Design Challenge

A Linlithgow Academy pupil picked up the top accolade for her shoe design at the Schuh Design Challenge 2019.

Ellie Roy (S3) took the top spot with Morven McBride from St Kentigern’s Academy, Blackburn, as the runner-up and Lucy Halliday from Whitburn Academy, taking third place.

The winners at Lilithgow Academy were Eve Hunter in second and Liam Murphy in third while Iona McMillan was highly commended for the best details.

The competition was sponsored by the Livingston-based footwear company and organised by West Lothian Council’s Community Learning & Development Youth Services.

James Cameron,West Lothian Council’s head of education services, said: “Huge congratulations to Ellie from Linlithgow Academy for her wonderful design.

“We look forward to the Schuh Design Challenge every year and the creativity and innovation that comes with it.

“For over 20 years Schuh have sponsored this fantastic competition which showcases the creative talents of so many young people in West Lothian and we are grateful for their continued support.”

Iris Mc Sweeney, marketing activations manager, Schuh, added: “As ever the level of creativity and dedication from the eight schools that participated in this year’s schuh Design Challenge was extremely high.

“With sustainability being a key focus at the moment, this year students were briefed to use as many recycled materials as possible as part of their design.

“There were some 600 entries in all and once more the judges from schuh were staggered at the ideas, the passion and dedication shown by the students.

“The winning shoe came from Linlithgow Academy.”

Iris added: “The shoe not only looked great but utilised unconventional recycled materials and was a very worthy winner.

“Ellie Roy won the top prize of the Schuh trophy and a year’s supply of shoes.”