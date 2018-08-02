Ambulances called to Union Canal

A cyclist had to be rushed from hospital from the Union Canal bank after crashing at speed on his way to work.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning and involved a man who was commuting to Philipston.

He is believed to have travelled by train from the Cumbernauld area and was cycling the final part of his route, near farmland owned by local man John Kerr.

Good Samaritans on the track and from the farm came to his aid and phoned 999.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0849 hours on Tuesday to attend an incident on the Union Canal. We dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene. One male patient in his 30s was taken to Forth Valley Hospital.”​

