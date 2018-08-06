Authorities have their say on Bo’ness stench

Questions have been asked about the vile smell that sparked an outcry in Bo’ness midweek

The Journal has been dealing with a host of complaints from irate Bo’ness folk who complained of feeling unwell from Tuesday morning onwards.

Their discomfort stemmed from agricultural work in nearby farmland involving sewerage.

The unpleasant aroma had the unfortunate by-product of ‘carrying’ across Bo’ness in unfavourable wind conditions – sparking outrage online and a number of angry calls to our office.

Mingle Place resident Marion Wotherspoon (55) reflected many concerns on saying: “The smell has been absolutely unbelievable.

“Apart from not being able to let my grandchildren out, I had to take down a washing and do it all again. If a company had done this they would have been fined.

“I phoned Falkirk Council, Scottish Water and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and got nowhere.”

A SEPA spokesperson confirmed: “These odours have arisen from the spreading of sewerage sludge which is the regulatory remit of Falkirk Council.

“We would advise members of the public to contact Falkirk Council if they continue to be affected by these odours.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The fertiliser was being ploughed into the ground and the odour should dissipate quickly.”

Scotish Water also acknowledged that a number of calls had been received and explained the root of the problem

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Water is aware of concerns raised regarding odour in the Bo’ness area this week. This appears to have resulted from the spreading of sludge – the organic by-product of the biological treatment of wastewater also known as bio-solids - for agricultural purposes, as fertiliser. There may be a temporary odour from this practice.”

Councillor Lynn Munro has also been involved after being approached by angry constituents

The Scottish Conservative said:“Council officials have been to inspect this but can do little after the event.

“We have have received a lot of complaints on the matter from the public and this is entirely understandable given the foul nature of the smell.

“Had we had northerly winds we would not had the situation.

“It’s a pity that whoever spread this material didn’t take the wind direction into account.”

Councillor Munro also revealed that Falkirk Council has been in touch with the Scottish Government over the issue.