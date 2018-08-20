Bo’ness recycling update

Falkirk councillors are still in disagreement on what recycling system to introduce but it is hoped Zero Waste Management will fund it.

Rhona Geisler, director of development services, said:“We need to agree the proposed recycling method so we can submit our funding application to them.”

Back in May, it was recommended the blue bin would be collected every four weeks instead of fortnightly and would only be used for plastics, metals and cartons.

The brown bin, previously used for garden waste, would be used for paper and card, collected every four weeks.

While the green bin and black box services would remain the same, a new bin would be introduced for garden and food waste and lifted every two weeks.

But a further amendment to the recycling options was discussed at an executive meeting at headquarters this week.

Councillor Paul Garner outlined his idea for a box to collect metals, plastics and cartons, the blue bin for paper and card and the green bin for non-recyclable waste, all to be uplifted monthly.

Another box for glass and textiles and a brown bin for garden and food waste would be collected fortnightly.

Mr Garner explained: “Other local authorities have a joint food and garden waste bin. The residents will have the same containers as before which must be of very high quality material.”

Councillors decided further meetings will be held before a final decision is made on the form this should take.