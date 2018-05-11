Bus boost for Kirkliston and South Queensferry

Kirkliston and South Queensferry will have their own direct bus link to Glasgow within days after bus giant Stagecoach stepped in.

The company intends to exend its X51 service from Monday (May 14) which currently runs from Fife to Livingston, in an express daily journey which will also stop at Harthill.

Stagecoach has stressed that the hourly service is aimed squarely at leisure travellers and commuters alike.

There will be two further stops on the express route to the city which could be of interest to office workers as these are Maxim Office Park and Eurocentral.

The bus will then end its journey at Buchanan Street Bus Station

A return from South Queensferry will cost £10 and it is being stressed that the brand new luxury low-level buses will allow wheelchair users and the disabled easier user access.

Stagecoach’s managing director Paul Thomas said: “Our award-winning Express City Connect coach network offers luxury and great value too and we are pleased we can offer more of these coach services to people in West Lothian too.”

Craig Ritchie who is director at Maxim Office Park at Eurocentral added: “This means that we are accessible to an even wider population within the heart of Scotland .

“We are constantly growing here so for public transport to match that is excellent for commuters, businesses and retailers in the area.”

Timetables for this new extended route are available to download at stagecoachbus.com.