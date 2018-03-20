Cash on the table to make Bo’ness better place

Proactive residents who care about their community are getting a second chance to have their say at crunch talks tonight ( March 20)

And there will be £20,000 on the table to help groups in Bo’ness achieve their aims – generously donated by an organisation tasked with helping former mining communities.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust and the Electoral Reform Society had arranged a second Reclaiming Our Coalfields Community which was scheduled for earlier this month – until the unseasonable elements had other ideas.

Now organisers are hoping that civic-minded individual and groups will attend the re-scheduled meeting which will set a far-seeing action plan in motion, not just for Bo’ness but Blackness via an inclusive workshop format.

This will take place in Bo’ness Town Hall with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Adrian Mahoney, the Coalfield Regeneration Trust’s community engagement worker in Bo’ness said: “Our first meeting identified key issues facing the town and a number of possible ways of tackling them.

“We were really looking forward to developing these ideas at our second meeting and laying the foundations for the community action plan.

“The cancellation has meant a slight delay but it won’t disrupt our schedule.

“We want people to tell us what they like about the town and what they don’t like about the town and hopefully we can build on this.”

“Anyone who is interested can get more information on www.yourboness.wordpress.com – or simply turn up at the rescheduled meeting or call me on 07967 150560.”

Pauline Grandison, Coalfield’s Programme Manager, said: “The trust will share the final report across the community and public sector partners such as Falkirk Council.

“We’ll do this at a ‘Coalfields participatory budget’ event in April – allowing local people to vote on ideas and initiatives which are particularly important to them.

“The ones topping the public vote will get initial funding.

“This will be a fun event to encourage people to get involved and have their say.

“We’ll deliver this in conjunction with Bo’net, the Bo’ness Networking Group, and will publicise details nearer the time.”

“Meanwhile“I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in the consultation process so far.

“And if you can’t attend the event on Tuesday, we would be delighted if anyone has ideas to leave a comment on the map display within Bo’ness Library.”