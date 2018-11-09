Celebrations for South Queensferry garden’s first Christmas

Tireless volunteers behind an ambitious community garden have flagged up a very special event which will celebrate its first ever Christmas.

Greenferry has arranged a community carol sing at Hawthorn Bank Walled Garden where South Queensferry residents will have the chance to sing festive favourites by candlelight.

Ferry folk are being advised to keep Friday, December 21, free for the event off High Street, which will be supported by the popular Ferry Blend Choir.

Mulled wine and mince pies will also be served at the event, which begins at 6.30pm.

Chairman of the Hawthorn Walled Bank Garden Committee Fiona Chandler said: “We have now completed this four year journey and had two events in the garden since its completion.

“We are still trying to let the people of Queensferry know we are here and it is a beautiful space for them to enjoy.

“We are hoping that it will, among other reasons , be an area that is used for theatre, music, art and performance in future.”

The garden was completed thanks to a generous grant from parties as varied as Edinburgh Airport, Scotmid, Tesco, Edinburgh Council’s Almond Project, the Rotary Club and Ross and Liddel in Edinburgh.