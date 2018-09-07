Cyclists get ready to pedal through Linlithgow

Sunday in Linlithgow will be dominated by two major cycling events which will draw enthusiasts from across Scotland and beyond.

The town will be again be a nerve centre for two very different Pedal For Scotland challenges aimed at making cycling accessible to all.

The first, aimed at family groups is the 1o mile Wee Jaunt which will begin at the scenic Peel at 8.30am - where local cafes have set up refreshment stops.

More seasoned riders will take part in the second event, the Classic Challenge with its 45 mile route which starts in Glasgow and ends in Edinburgh.

It will run between 10am and 1pm through Linlithgow High Street.

Organisers stress that the races will raise charity cash for its official charity partner, the STV Children’s Appeal.

A Cycling Scotland spokesperson said: “Hundreds of people from Linlithgow and the surrounding area will join hundreds of others on Sunday cycling between Glasgow and Edinburgh, getting healthy and raising much-needed money for a great cause.

“We appreciate the support that has been received from residents and businesses along the route and apologise for any disruption caused.”

The scale of that disruption on Sunday has been fully mapped out by roads bosses at West Lothian Council who will deploy road closures from 5.30am until 5pm.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Saturday at 8pm until 6pm on Sunday.

The A803 Main Street, Linlithgow Bridge to Falkirk Council boundary to Mill Road junction will be fully. closed.

An eastbound closure will affect the B9080 High Port Linlithgow from High Port roundabout to the junction at Back Station Road.

The B9080 Winchburgh from junction with Glendevon to junction with Castle Road will also be closed eastbound and there will be a full closure of the B9080 Winchburgh from junction with Castle Road to the City of Edinburgh boundary.

Traffic will be diverted along signed routes and a bus replacement service will be provided for Winchburgh and Brigend during the event.

Lack of access through Linlithgow at this time has proved to be unpopular with a number of local motorists.

However, organisers insist that the road closures are the only means of fully safeguarding participants and stewards on the routes.

It’s argued too that a lack of restriction could impede the progress of emergency vehicles in the event of an incident.