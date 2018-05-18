Dalmeny station row

Passengers have been woefully let down as they try to maximise the potential of a key transport hub which needs a better parking plan in place, it is claimed

For it has now emerged that there is a fresh delay in a report which would aim to bring long-awaited improvements to Dalmeny Station.

The station is used by a whopping half a million passengers per year, many of whom are commuters making their way to Edinburgh and beyond.

And they have been badly let down, according to councillors Kevin Lang and Louise Young who brought a motion on the subject to a full meeting of City of Edinburgh Council last October.

Together, the Liberal Democrat duo secured cross party agreement to develop an action plan on addressing the parking and access problems at the station.

The Council report was due back before councillors this month.

However, without any explanation, the plan has been delayed until August.

Councillor Lang said: “Dalmeny Station is a critical part of our local public transport system. Passenger numbers having increased significantly over the last 10 years.

“However, we know there are many problems being faced by those living close to Dalmeny Station because of the current levels of car parking, with significant commuter parking on nearby roads and in spaces created for residents in new developments.

“It is bad enough that local people have had to wait this long for a proper action plan. It is unacceptable that we now face another three month delay and without any reasonable explanation.”

Councillor Young added: “After we were elected, it quickly became clear to us that there appeared no clear proper plan to begin to address the issues at the station.

“That is why we brought forward our motion to the full council.

“Officials have had seven months to put together the plan.

“We now face having to wait even longer. Meantime, local residents and commuters are facing more and more problems.

“It is simply not good enough.”

It has emerged that the final report is now expected before the August 2018 meeting of the Council’s Transport & Environment Committee.

A council spokesperson said: “Resolving the issues raised by the motion have proved to be more complex than was initially anticipated.

“Officers are treating this as a priority and a report will update Transport and Environment on their progress.”