Demolition day for historic building

Linlithgow’s Victoria Hall on High Street is due to be demolished over a phased period of 13 weeks, with works commencing on January 29.

West Lothian Council is planning to close the North side of the pavement and suspend the loading/parking bays to allow the demolition to take place.

This will lead to possible delays lasting until the end of April.

Owners, Montreal Property, are planning alongside Edinburgh-based firm Kenneth Reid Architects, to demolish the remains of the hall and erect a town centre retail and residential development with a mixed use scheme, comprising two commercial units and 16 flats – 14 with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms, set over four floors.

In their design statement it is claimed that the new development does not seek to create a statement on the High Street and is neither positioned to replace the Victoria Hall.

However, the new development features a fourth floor made primarily of glass, which makes it similar in height to the current Victoria Hall.

Out of the consultations with public external bodies during the application process, there were no outright comments of support, with most organisations remaining neutral.

There were 18 objections from members of the public and an objection from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, which described the Victoria Hall “as the centerpiece of a small grouping of bold Victorian interventions in an older high street”.

Should the plans go ahead it will bring to an end the 130-year tenure of one of the most prominent buildings on Linlithgow’s High Street.