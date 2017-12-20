Diary date for runners as extra event is created in Stirling

A key sporting event is to be repeated and extended after its debut proved to be a massive success last year.

Organisers The Great Run Company have unveiled a new 13.1-mile course to sit alongside the existing marathon, which starts and finishes in the city centre.

The Stirling Scottish Half Marathon will begin near to the marathon start, and will finish alongside King’s Park where runners will also be completing their 26.2 mile journeys.

The two distances will be offered alongside the family-oriented events which will be launched in 2018, establishing a festival of running in the heart of Scotland.

The Stirling Scottish Marathon will welcome the cream of Scottish running with the event incorporating the Scottish Marathon Championships, with the extra 13.1mile distance providing extra choice for Scottish runners.

The half marathon route will incorporate features that are already part of the marathon course, including the brand new section along the Hillfoots Road.

Paul Foster, CEO of The Great Run Company, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch the Stirling Scottish Half Marathon. An extra distance will offer many more runners the opportunity to run in this beautiful city with its magnificent scenery.

“This will build the event further and we look forward to seeing everyone in April.”

To sign up for either distance, visit greatrun.org/Stirling