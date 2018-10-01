Edinburgh Airport noise issue is not resolved

A bid to cut airport noise levels has been rejected much to the dismay of constituents who had approached their MP on this issue.

It has emerged that bosses at Edinburgh Airport will not introduce an offset or curved means of landing for aircraft - that would have lessened the effect of aircraft noise across South Queensferry.

After undertaking research on the plan, the airport published a report this week which concluded that this alternative option will not be adopted at this time.

MP Christine Jardine said: “This is a disappointing outcome but as the report says, it hasn’t been completely dismissed as an option altogether.

“I’m calling on the airport to keep curved landings at the forefront of their thinking as we work together to find a solution to the impact aircraft noise is having on people living in South Queensferry.

“I’m also encouraging the airport to keep an open dialogue.

“Edinburgh Airport is, of course, vital to the economic success of the city, but we must always balance its growth with the needs of local residents.”

The airport is preparing to introduce more than 11 new Ryanair routes for its winter season – some of which had previously operated from Glasgow Airport.

A route to China has also been introduced.

In addition, flights to Dubai will be operated by Emirates from Monday (October 1).

Figures revealed that a record one million passengers visited the airport in July.