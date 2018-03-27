Farewell to talented Linlithgow gardener Tommy

Members of Linlithgow Burgh Beautiful have paid tribute to a much-valued member, who was famed for his green fingers.

Tommy Peake of Water Yett, Linlithgow, passed away peacefully at St John’s Hospital on Sunday, March 11. He was 78.

Tommy’s memorial service was held at West Lothian Crematorium on Monday.

Linlithgow born and bred, Tommy was a well-kent face in the town.

He was a joiner by trade and worked all his life for the same firm, Robert Bennie & Son.

However, he was determined to put his skills in carpentry to good use as he further explored his love of plants and flowers.

With his woodworking and gardening talents, he was a valuable member of Eileen Murray’s community gardening team at the Water Yett.

Tommy will be sadly missed by those who worked with him and the many people who admired his lovely planters and his spectacular bed of alstroemerias next to the flats (pictured)

Burgh Beautiful convener Ron Smith said that his contribution was greatly valued by other group members.

They admired the real flair that Tommy applied to his gardening.

Ron added: “Tommy made a very significant contribution to Linlithgow’s floral displays, working with Eileen in transforming the Water Yett area.

“We pay tribute to his energy, skill and enthusiasm, which will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family.”