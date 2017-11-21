Fayre has feast of festive fun in Linlithgow

Historic Linlithgow will again be transformed into a winter wonderland with the Victorian Era as its theme on Saturday November 25.

The Linlithgow Victorian Advent Fayre aims to bring a touch of yesteryear from 10am onwards as crafts go on sale from various venues.

St Peter’s Church is one of them and organisers stress that some unusual Yultide role reversal will see Mrs Claus in a grotto while her husband hands out sweets in another Burgh-hall based event!

This is in addition to a charity street fayre and entertainment for children at The Cross

The monthy farmers market at The Vennel will also take place on the day.

Meanwhile The Line Gallery will be staging a special exhibition from 2pm from 4pm with mulled wine.

Fans of the atmospheric torchlight procession should note that torches will be distributed at Lowport Primary School at 4.30pm.

The big event itself will begin from the same location at 5pm.

This will end at The Cross in front of the Burgh Halls .

Here, carol singing will lead to the switch-on of Linlithgow’s twinkling Christmas tree lights at 6pm.